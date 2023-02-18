CHEAT SHEET
Young Boy Hospitalized After Mistakenly Eating Super Bowl Weed Gummies
A preteen boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally consuming marijuana gummies he thought were candy at a Super Bowl party. “My son was sitting on the couch with me, and he started zoning out. At first, I thought he was pretending because he opened his eyes wide and laughed,” the boy’s mother, Veronica Gill, told the New York Post. Things turned serious when the 11-year-old started shaking and hearing voices, she said. She took him to an urgent care center, which then dispatched an ambulance. The boy is doing fine, the Post reported, though Gill is calling for prominent warning labels to be placed on marijuana packages.