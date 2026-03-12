Politics

Young Republican Turns on Trump After Helping Elect Him

'NONSTOP BRANDING'

The young Republican shared his frustration about the man he voted for.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Xinhua News Agency/Peng Ziyang/Xinhua via Getty Images

A young Republican who voted for President Donald Trump to his second term in office is experiencing some voter’s remorse.

Thomas Maddox, a senior finance student at the University of Cincinnati, penned an opinion column in the Cincinnati Enquirer on Thursday that expressed his disappointment in the second Trump administration after having voted for it in 2024.

“As a young Republican who voted for Trump − even after being disappointed by his behavior in 2021 − I spent years defending him," Maddox, 22, said. “I defended him in conversations, debates, and writing because I believed the larger project he represented was bigger than the controversies surrounding him.”

Thomas Maddox
Thomas Maddox is a senior finance major at the University of Cincinnati. Thomas Maddox/Courtesy

Though Maddox admits he was charmed by the outsider persona Trump presented throughout his presidential campaigns, adding that Trump “felt real,” he says the president began to stray away from what made him so appealing.

Trump, 79, focused more on sowing division between himself and the press, and cared more about riling up his supporters than garnering the trust of the entire nation, Maddox said.

U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump has faced one controversy after another throughout his rocky second administration. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Running for office and governing are two very different things. Campaigns reward spectacle and confrontation,” he wrote. “The presidency requires discipline, restraint, and a willingness to rise above it.”

“The office itself is supposed to be larger than the person holding it. It’s not a brand to expand or defend,” he continued. “It’s a stewardship of something that belongs to the country.”

Maddox said that Trump’s “chaotic” approach to immigration enforcement “appears driven more by spectacle than strategy,” and that the president’s excessive use of emergency powers undermines the intention of providing long-term solutions to problems.

FILE PHOTO: People react and record with their phones while ICE agents and other law enforcement officers detain a man after conducting an immigration raid at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., days after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, January 18, 2026. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
ICE's failed immigration crackdown in Minneapolis resulted in the shooting deaths of two American citizens at the hands of federal agents. Leah Millis/REUTERS

He concluded that he and other Trump voters feel betrayed that the president no longer stands up for them, saying that Trump looks more like the system they thought he would break.

“Authenticity helped him win the presidency. But authenticity alone cannot unify a country this large and divided,” Maddox said. “The voters who stood up for Trump expected him to stand up for the country.”

“Too often now, it feels like he only stands up for himself.”

Reached for comment, Maddox told the Daily Beast over email that the president’s turn to “nonstop branding” was the nail in the coffin for his support.

WASHINGTON DC, USA - MARCH 02: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â" MANDATORY CREDIT - 'THE WHITE HOUSE'S X ACCOUNT / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) U.S. President Donald J. Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, with U.S. flags visible behind him, in Washington, United States, on March 02, 2026. (Photo by The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Trump's war on Iran has cost American taxpayers over $11.3 billion since it began on Feb. 28. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“At times, it feels less like governing and more like The Apprentice in the White House,“ he said. ”I don’t think Trump sees himself as authoritarian, as some people claim—I think he’s in such a bubble that he genuinely believes he’s doing a tremendous job."

“The presidency is bigger than any one person. If you’re going to be tough, be tough on Putin and China—not your own constituents."

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now