1

Young Grads Face Worst Job Market Since the ‘80s Under Trump

ROUGH START
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.19.25 11:54AM EDT 
Published 08.19.25 11:27AM EDT 
Donald Trump dancing
Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage after speaking at the Salute to America Celebration at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

New high school and college graduates entering the workforce are facing the most hostile job market since the 1980s, according to reports. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond show that 13.4 percent of unemployed Americans in July were “new labor force entrants,” or people with no prior job experience. While the overall number of unemployed people is down to a relatively low 4.2 percent, the large number of new entrants, coupled with an increase in the number of people who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks, suggests the job market is tightening and that companies are reluctant to expand their workforce further or take a chance on inexperienced applicants. Economist John O’Trakoun, who carried out the research for Richmond Fed, said the frozen job market is part of a “double whammy” for Gen Z, many of whom began their college careers on Zoom during pandemic lockdowns and are now entering a sluggish labor market with few opportunities for progression.

Graph showing the number of unemployed new labor force entrants over time.
Graph showing the number of unemployed new labor force entrants over time. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Read it at Axios

2
Firefighters Cut Open Kids’ Playground Slide to Pull Out 40-Year-Old Man Inside
SENT SPIRALING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.19.25 11:56AM EDT 
Rescuers pull the man from the severed tube
Town of Vernon Fire Department

Firefighters endured a weird call out that saw them slice open a children’s tube slide with a 40-year-old man stuck inside it. Connecticut responders were called out to an elementary school in Vernon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials from the ​​Town of Vernon Fire Department said the man had tried to bend at the waist to make it down the slide, leading to a shocking stop that saw him become “wedged feet and head first down the slide and stuck in the middle portion.” Temperatures at the unusual scene were high, but despite the man’s uncomfortable position, there was reportedly little to be done beyond inserting ventilation for him and cutting the slide open, a process said to have taken around 30 minutes. The man has not been named but is understood to have been in “extreme discomfort” throughout. Images show teams of specialists eventually pulling the man, in camouflage shorts and a maroon t-shirt, free of the spiral tube. “While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” the service said in a Facebook post.

Read it at Town of Vernon Fire Department

Shop with Scouted

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
TOP OF THE CLASS
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

90s Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

3
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are Already Over
HOT N COLD
Janna Brancolini
Published 08.19.25 11:57AM EDT 
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Arturo Holmes/Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Katy Perry’s dark-horse romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already cooling off just weeks after the two were spotted together in Montreal. The pair had dinner and drinks when Perry was in town for her Lifetimes Tour in late July, and a few days later, Trudeau was spotted at Perry’s show with his 16-year-old daughter in tow. Their communication, however, has waned in the past two weeks after “nonstop texting” in July. Sources say the reason is mostly because they’re both busy and the “newness” has worn off. But Trudeau was also reportedly bothered by all the attention their dinner generated. Other sources say Perry isn’t ready to date anyone right now. In early July, the 40-year-old pop star confirmed her split from her partner of nine years, actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Trudeau, 53, and his wife Sophie Grégoire have been separated since August 2023. They share three children: sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.

Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert Days After Dinner With Pop Star
Justin Trudeau was spotted at a Katy Perry concert days after having dinner with pop star. X
Read it at New York Post

4
Giant Explosion Rips Through Ship Near Site of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Disaster
SMOKE ON THE WATER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.19.25 6:45AM EDT 
An explosion rips through Baltimore
10 NEWS

A huge blast ripped through a ship on the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, close to the site of a fatal bridge collapse. The 751-foot W-Sapphire bulk carrier was close to the Francis Scott Key Bridge location when it erupted in a fireball, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. No one was hurt, but authorities said responders found “damage consistent with a fire and explosion” after making their way out to the commercial vessel, which had 23 people onboard, according to The New York Times. Speaking to the outlet, BCFD spokesperson John Marsh said the W-Sapphire was still afloat but would remain in the hands of authorities in a “designated anchorage area” until the U.S. Coast Guard gives it the green light to leave. VesselFinder records the Liberia-registered ship was bound for Port Louis, Mauritius, and had been due to arrive there in mid to late September. The blast is near the site of the collision between the 947-foot Dali and the Francis Scott Key Bridge last year, which claimed the lives of six workers and destroyed the bridge built in 1977.

Read it at The New York Times

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:43PM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

5
Aubrey Plaza Opens Up About Her Grief After Husband’s Death
HEART-TO-HEART
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.19.25 10:50AM EDT 
Published 08.19.25 10:20AM EDT 
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 19: Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena arrive at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival - screening of "The Little Hours" held at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 19, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Michael Tran/Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza has opened up for the first time about how she has been dealing with her grief following the suicide of her husband, Jeff Baena, earlier this year. The White Lotus actress was asked how she’s feeling on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.” “I mean, right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Plaza replied to host Amy Poehler. “I feel overall, I’m here and I’m functioning, and I feel, you know, like I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK, but, you know, it’s like a daily struggle.” Plaza, 41, compared her grief to the horror film The Gorge. “In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side, and then there’s a cliff on the other side, and then there’s like gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them,” she said. “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, that feels like what my grief is like, or what grief could be.” Baena, 47, a screenwriter and film director, died by suicide in January. The pair married in 2021 after dating for more than a decade.

“If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.”

Read it at Today

6
Prosecutor Tells Cops to Turn Off Body Cameras During Her Arrest: ‘You’re Going to Regret This’
BAD NIGHT OUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.19.25 9:44AM EDT 
Officers had to arrest the two women outside a bar
NBC 10 WJAR/Newport Police Department

An assistant Attorney General has been caught in cringe footage lambasting police officers moments before they arrested her. Devon Hogan Flanagan was charged with trespassing following an incident that saw restaurant staff at the Clarke Cooke House plead with officers from the Newport Police Department to remove her from the area—while she told officers they’d come to “regret” their actions. “I want you to turn the bodycam off,” she can be heard saying in the clips gathered by NBC10WJAR. “Protocol is if a citizen requests you to turn it off,” before her friend adds, “She’s a lawyer.” The officer replies, “Well, that’s bull lawyer stuff. So that’s not true.” Conversation goes downhill from there, culminating in Flanagan repeating “I’m an AG,” as she’s led away in cuffs. “You’re going to regret it. I’m an AG.” She carried on berating officers before the door of the police cruiser was abruptly closed. Rhode Island’s Attorney General’s Office is understood to be looking into the incident, while the Daily Beast has contacted it for further details.

Read it at NBC 10 WJAR

7
Garish New White House Painting of Orange Trump Unveiled
CHEER UP
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.19.25 10:20AM EDT 
Published 08.19.25 1:15AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security to highlight his administration's efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security to highlight his administration's efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump sure likes being immortalized. Presidential aide Sebastian Gorka posted a new portrait of his boss on Monday that is bound for the White House. The new painting features Trump with multiple American flags behind him. The president is wearing his beloved red tie, with the terracotta and burnt orange-colored background matching his stern face. Gorka, the senior director for counterterrorism, hinted it was not the only new artwork set to be hung at Trump HQ. “One of the new paintings of President Trump. More to come,” his caption read. Information about the artist behind the new artwork or where it will may up being hung was not immediately clear. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more details. It will potentially end up joining another recent White House addition that illustrates Trump, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan in the same painting. Trump is notoriously picky when it comes to his portraits. British artist Sarah Boardman painted a portrait of Trump which hung in Colorado’s State Capitol since 2019, despite the president claiming it had been “purposefully distorted.” It was replaced in Denver by a new painting, based on Trump’s official photographic presidential portrait.

8
Matthew Perry ‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty in Plea Deal
TRIAL AVERTED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.19.25 5:28AM EDT 
cheats/2016/01/15/matthew-perry-to-skip-friends-reuninon/160115-matthew-perry-friends-reunion-cheat_anr0yw
Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Matthew Perry’s so-called “Ketamine Queen” has pleaded guilty to having sold him lethal quantities of the drug, bagging herself a plea deal in the process. On Monday, Jasveen Sangha committed to signing a statement of her guilt for five federal criminal charges—including providing the ketamine that proved fatal to the Friends star—thus avoiding a September trial. The 42-year-old joint U.K. and U.S. citizen becomes the fifth person involved in the death of the beloved actor to sign a plea deal, per Associated Press. “She’s taking responsibility for her actions,” her lawyer, Mark Geragos, said. Perry died in his Los Angeles home in 2023 at the age of 54 and an autopsy blamed his death on the acute effects of ketamine. Sangha’s plea is the final of the five in the broad investigation following his passing, and sees her admit guilt to three counts of distribution of ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. None of the defendants has yet been sentenced.

Read it at Associated Press

Shop with Scouted

This Plant Prebiotic Blend Is a Post-Summer Reset in One Daily Scoop
GUT CHECK
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.19.25 11:22AM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 5:49PM EDT 
A tin of ZOE's Daily30+ prebiotic on the floor near a spoon, vase with a flower, two pieces of bread, spoon, and a bowl of soup with red broth. A scoop of Daily30+ prebiotic has just been added to the soup.
ZOE

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Gut health impacts more than just digestion—it also plays a critical role in mood, immunity, overall wellness, and even weight management. The start of fall is the perfect time to hit the reset button and reprioritize healthy habits. Here’s an easy place to start: a scoop of ZOE’s Daily30+ every day can help keep your gut balanced, healthy, and thriving.

This vegan-friendly and gluten-free prebiotic blend is made with over 30 plant-derived ingredients, including cordyceps mushrooms, parsley, seaweed, chia seeds, and walnuts. Each one was carefully selected by ZOE’s scientists to support gut health, improve digestion, and boost energy.

Daily30+
See At ZOE

Instead of mixing chalky, highly processed powders with water or swallowing pills, just sprinkle the whole-food supplement over your favorite foods. Daily30+ is designed to be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even snack time. Try it over eggs, yogurt, hummus, salads, soups, and chicken to add a nutty, savory flavor and satisfying crunch to every bite.

Whether you’re diving back into meal prepping, trying to elevate office lunches, or cooking homemade dinners, Daily30+ fits seamlessly into your new fall routine, making you feel better from the inside out.

9
Sharon Stone Reveals She Dated Much-Younger Rapper
UNEXPECTED FLING
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.18.25 5:06PM EDT 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22138 -- Pictured: Sharon Stone
Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Award-winning actress Sharon Stone confessed that she once went on a date with a much-younger rapper on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Stone, 67, was asked if she ever went on a date with rapper Nelly, who is 17 years younger. “I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it,” Cohen said in anticipation. “Yes I did,” Stone replied while laughing. However, the romance was short-lived—Stone revealed there was no second date and did not disclose when the fling occurred. The Basic Instinct actress is currently single, but has previously been married twice. Stone’s first marriage to film producer Michael Greenburg lasted three years from 1984 to 1987. Her second marriage to journalist Phil Bronstein lasted from 1998 to 2004, with the pair adopting one child. After their divorce, Stone adopted two more kids. Nelly, 50, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., dated singer Ashanti from 2003 to 2013, but reconciled their relationship and began dating again in 2023. The pair got married that December and welcomed their first child together last year. Nelly has two other kids from a prior relationship, along with two adopted children.

Read it at Page Six

10
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His ‘Best’ and ‘Favorite’ Movies
'THE ULTIMATE QUENTIN MOVIE'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.18.25 2:55PM EDT 
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has made a number of iconic films to date, but the 62-year-old director finally named the films he thought were his favorite, his best, and the one he thinks is the “ultimate Quentin movie” that he was “born to make.” Tarantino revealed his rankings on an episode of the Church of Tarantino podcast, where he spoke broadly about the films he has produced over his 30-year career in Hollywood. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best,” Tarantino revealed. “But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it. Every aspect [of] it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession.” The Django Unchained director also revealed which of his scripts are his best work. “I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script, and I think Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood are right behind,” Tarantino shared. Tarantino fans are eagerly awaiting his tenth and final feature film, a mystery project that replaced the scrapped film, The Movie Critic.

Read it at TheWrap

