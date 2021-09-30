Child in Critical Condition After Shooting at Tennessee Elementary School

Read it at News Channel 3
One boy has been critically injured in a Thursday morning shooting at a Memphis elementary school. No other injuries have been reported, and no arrests have yet been made. According to local authorities, officers responded to a call from Cummings Elementary School at 9:15 a.m. The school went into lockdown, but an update provided by a local reporter states that students and faculty “are being relocated to a staging area.” A spokesperson for the Memphis police said they are looking for a juvenile male suspect.