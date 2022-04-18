Young Woman Crushed to Death by Bread Factory Machinery
‘UNTHINKABLE TRAGEDY’
A 22-year-old employee at a food processing plant was killed Saturday when she was crushed to death by machinery. Bibiana Arellano Delabra worked in Clayton, North Carolina, for Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, also known as Northeast Foods, a family-owned producer of rolls, buns, and other bread products, ABC11 reports. The accident occurred as she was operating an industrial mixing machine; first responders were unsuccessful in their attempts to save her inside the facility. A spokesperson for her family told ABC11 that they are seeking legal help, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation. In a statement following Delabra’s death, Northeast Foods said, “We are devastated by the accident that occurred over this weekend that resulted in the tragic loss of one of our employees...We remain committed to working with OSHA and all pertinent parties to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this unthinkable tragedy.”