Young Syrian Girl Caught on Video Saving her Sister From Collapsed Building After Air Strike Has Died

A 5-year-old Syrian girl who saved her 7-month-old sister after an airstrike destroyed their home in northern Syria has died from her wounds. The moment was captured by local SY24 media in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, which has been at the center of renewed fighting. CNN reports that scores of citizens have been killed in the Syrian government’s Russian-backed offensive in what remains of rebel strongholds. CNN also reports that the girl was struck in the head by falling concrete during the air strike, but survived long enough to save her younger sister. She died in an ambulance as White Helmets tried to save her. A third sister, aged 3, also died in the attack.