Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case
BRAZEN
Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later confronted Williams and confiscated a Percocet pill. Adams was also found to have Percocet, Marijuana, tobacco and other contraband items wrapped in plastic and covered in food seasoning, the court said. Williams’ attorneys are arguing he had no idea what Adams had passed him until he voluntarily turned it over to the deputy. He stands accused of leading a criminal organization through his “Young Slime Life” artists’ collective that participated in widespread gang activity, including armed robbery, murder, drug dealing, carjacking and witness intimidation, among other charges.