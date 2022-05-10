Young Thug Arrested for Allegedly Renting Car Used to Murder Rival Gang Member
GANGBUSTERS
The Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug was arrested Monday night and booked into an Atlanta jail on gang-related charges, according to TMZ. The singer, real name Jeffrey Lamar Williams, is among 28 people associated with a group known as “Young Slime Life” to be charged in a 56-count grand jury indictment. Young Slime Life, also known as Young Stoner Life, is the name of Williams’ record label. Fellow rapper Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, is also charged in the indictment. The group is identified as “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012” in the 88-page indictment, according to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden, who was the first to report the news of Williams’ arrest. “YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang,” the filing read. Seiden reported that prosecutors allege Williams rented a sedan later used in the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., identified in the indictment as “a rival gang member.” Williams was charged Monday with participation in criminal street activity and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, according to jail records.