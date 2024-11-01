Young Thug Avoids Prison After Pleading Guilty

A giant, naked statue of Donald Trump that has been trolling Republicans across the U.S. has reappeared in Philadelphia. The 43-foot, 6,000-pound statue first debuted in Las Vegas in September. It depicts Trump completely nude, held up by a crane. The statue also made stops in Detroit, Phoenix and Madison, all cities in swing states, as part of the “Crooked and Obscene Tour.” The tour’s anonymous organizers told TheWrap that Trump’s nudity “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.” A photo posted Thursday to X shows police gathered around the statue. When it made it appearance in Nevada, the state Republican party “strongly” condemned the installation, saying in a statement that families driving through Vegas would be “forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue.”
This isn’t even Philadelphia’s first mysterious Trump statue of the week. A statue of Trump popped up behind a statue of a naked woman in a Philadelphia park on Wednesday, inscribed with: “In Honor of a Lifetime of Sexual Assault,” along with Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood comments. Nor is this the first naked Trump statue tour. In 2016, six statues of a nude Trump were displayed in cities across America, entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls.”
