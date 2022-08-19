Young Thug to Be Jailed Until Jan. Trial After Bond Denied for 3rd Time
JUST HOW IT IS
Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, is having a rough week. Not only is he being sued for $150,000 over a missed June concert after being unavoidably detained by, you know, the police, but also the Atlanta rapper is staring down several more months twiddling his thumbs behind bars while waiting for his racketeering trial to begin. The 31-year-old was once again denied bond by a Georgia judge on Thursday, the third time since his May arrest. He was taken into custody as part of a sweeping, 28-person indictment, which alleges Williams acted as a leader of the criminal “Young Slime Life” organization, whose members are accused of a slew of charges ranging from controlled substance possession to murder. Three of the 28 indicted remain at large, with Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville refusing to grant bond to any defendant involved in the case. In Williams’ case, Glanville cited concerns that he might intimidate witnesses and pose “a danger to the community,” according to Billboard. Williams’ trial has a tentative start date in early January.