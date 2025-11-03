Younger Americans’ Shocking View on Political Violence Revealed in New Poll

A Mississippi mother and professional chef says she shot and killed an escaped Rhesus monkey to protect her kids. Jessica Bond Ferguson, 35, opened fire on the primate after hearing that it could have been vicious or carrying diseases. Her 16-year-old son told the mom-of-five that he had seen it running around outside their home. The slain simian had made its break for freedom after the truck it and 21 others were being transported in overturned on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg. She fired twice from 60 feet on Sunday, November 2, saying it was “what any other mother would do to protect her children.” “I shot at it and it just stood there, and I shot again, and he backed up and that’s when he fell,” she told the Associated Press. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the escaped animals had been found and taken by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Of the 21, five had already been killed in the ensuing hunt and three remained at large before the shooting. Another 13 stayed at the scene and later reached their destination. Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, where they’d been housed, later said they were not infectious.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Mom Who Shot Escaped Monkey Claims She Was Protecting KidsPRIME SUSPECTThe monkey had been one of a cartload to escape when the truck they were in overturned on the interstate.
- 2Younger Americans Reveal Shocking View on Political ViolenceALARM BELLSA new poll paints a bleak picture of an America increasingly braced for political bloodshed.
Partner updateAD BY QVCThis Powerful Mixer Is a Must-Have for Any Home KitchenMIX IT UPWhether you’re elevating your own set-up or planning a holiday gift for your favorite home chef, QVC has you covered.
- 3Air Traffic Controller Crisis Reaches Damning RecordWINGING ITThe shutdown-induced shortages hit a new high this Halloween weekend.
- 4Bill Clinton Spotted at NYC Marathon With Bandaged FaceDON’T BE NOSYThe former president, 79, has had a long list of health issues.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 5Jennifer Aniston Makes It Official With Her BoyfriendMORE THAN FRIENDSThe couple has been linked romantically since the summer.
- 6Two Girls Hospitalized After Terrifying Ferris Wheel PlungeFEAR GROUNDThe Ferris wheel bucket “caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out.”
- 7‘The Bill Cosby Show’ Star Dead at 95VETERAN GONEThe iconic character actor had over a hundred roles under his belt.
- 8Diddy Looks Unrecognizable in First Prison PhotosNEW LOOKThe music mogul has not been seen in pictures since last year.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC Picks Will Help You Enjoy an Alcohol-Free AutumnSOBER OCTOBERWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 9Elderly Man Survives Days in Ravine With Nothing But WineVINO MIRACLEThe 77-year-old was returning from a supermarket when he fell into a ravine.
- 10Avalanche Tearing Through Italian Alps Leaves Five DeadTRAGIC ACCIDENTAmong the dead was a man and his 17-year-old daughter.
Younger Americans’ Shocking View on Political Violence Revealed in New Poll
More than one in three Americans under 45 now say political violence can be justified, according to a new poll that reveals a stark generational divide over how far is too far in today’s polarized climate. Overall, 24 percent of Americans said there are instances where political violence is warranted—a finding that cuts across party lines but rises sharply among younger voters. Older Americans were far less likely to agree. The survey, by Politico and independent polling company Public First, also found that 55 percent of Americans expect political violence to increase in the coming years, a sign of just how deeply the nation has been shaken by attacks in the last year and a half—from the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to the two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life in 2024. That concern spans gender, education, and political affiliation, though Democrats and older voters expressed the greatest worry. Meanwhile, more than half of respondents said it’s “very” or “somewhat” likely that a political candidate will be assassinated within the next five years—a fear shared by 51 percent of Trump voters and 53 percent of those who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris.
KitchenAid is one of the most trusted names in cookware, with millions of home chefs relying on the brand to support their culinary efforts (and millions more with its products on their wishlists). It’s time to join the club with the 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, available at QVC. This elevated stand mixer makes every recipe effortless, taking your baking to the next level.
With 11 distinct speeds—including a helpful half-speed setting—this powerful, versatile mixer gives you complete control for everything from delicate batters to dense doughs. The sturdy, three-point locking bowl keeps things stable during use, while the 7-quart stainless steel bowl offers ample space for bigger batches, making it perfect for hosting parties or weekly meal prep.
Whether you’re upgrading your own kitchen or gifting a foodie the ultimate holiday must-have, this durable mixer is a timeless addition to any home setup. Grab yours now and explore more essentials at QVC.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Air traffic control staffing shortages have reached their highest levels since the government shutdown began, according to a new report. Analysis from CNN of Federal Aviation Administration plans revealed there were 98 reported incidents over the Halloween weekend where operations had to be amended to maintain safety with reduced staff. Despite being essential workers required to keep clocking in through the shutdown, which has reached its 33rd day, air traffic controllers are not being paid. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that some are even taking time off to work second jobs. The incidents, known as “staffing triggers,” necessitate adjustments to operations to ensure air safety is maintained. This can include rerouting, slowing flights, or delaying them. On Friday, 46 facilities were affected, with 34 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, according to CNN. Newark Liberty International Airport had the most triggers, with nearly 80 percent of controllers in the New York City area out. “Austin, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; Boston, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix were all short-staffed at some point over the weekend,” it said. The FAA said on Friday: “Air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue. The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they’ve earned, and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays.”
Former President Bill Clinton was seen with a bandage on his face Sunday as he watched his daughter complete the New York City Marathon. The 42nd president was all smiles during the race alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, despite the tan Band-Aid over the end of his nose. He was seen hugging Chelsea Clinton, 45, after she crossed the finish line. It’s the latest in a long line of health worries for the 79-year-old, who was seen with a defibrillator in August this year. He was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., in December, which the Daily Mail reports was due to “a fever and suspected dehydration.” He underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 2004, but still keeps a busy political schedule, which includes campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidates. He joined a fundraiser in October on behalf of the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Abigail Spanberger. The vote takes place on Tuesday, with Spanberger leading by 7.4 points, according to RealClearPolling. It is not clear why Clinton was wearing the bandage, although the Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with her relationship after wishing her new “love” a happy birthday. The Friends star had been heavily rumored to be dating author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49, since July, but now things seem to have moved on a step. “Happy birthday my love,” The Morning Show star, 56, wrote in a post featuring a black-and-white image of her hugging him from behind, smiles all around. “Cherished ❤️,” she added. Images of the pair have been few and far between, but clues about their relationship have not. The pair were spotted looking affectionate on a yacht in July, kickstarting the rumor mill. They have even been seen heading out for a bite to eat with Anison’s actor pal Jason Bateman. In August, a source close to the couple told People that the pair were “casually dating and having fun.” They added, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work… He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Aniston’s previous partners include actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
Two young girls were rushed to the hospital after being thrown from a Ferris wheel on Saturday, authorities said. The accident happened around noon at the Harvest Festival on False River, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Pointe Coupée Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who said both victims were under the age of 13. One was airlifted to a medical facility. Their conditions were not immediately released. “Our hearts go out to the families, and our prayers,” Thibodeaux said. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal confirmed it is “actively investigating an incident in which two riders fell from a Ferris wheel ride at the New Roads Harvest Festival Saturday.” Witness Madison Fields told ABC affiliate WBRZ that the Ferris wheel bucket “caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out.” “I heard like a body, just like something falling. I heard a loud boom,” she said, adding that one of the girls appeared to land face-first. Fields said she had been next in line for the ride. “It was sad and upsetting, like, because, what if that could have been me?” she told the station.
A veteran actor popular for his work on The Bill Cosby Show has died at age 95. Lee Weaver died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his family. “Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did,” they said. One of Weaver’s most iconic roles was Brian Kincaid, the brother of Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, on the hit ‘70s sitcom. Weaver also worked with big names, including George Clooney and Steve Carrell, in the films O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which both came out in the 2000s. Weaver played over a hundred other roles, including appearances in Donnie Darko, Vanishing Point, and Heaven Can Wait. Weaver was born on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and served in the U.S. Army for four years before heading to New York. He shares a daughter, Leis La-Te, with his wife Ta-Tanisha. He died Sept. 22.
Sean “Diddy” Combs looked weary and grayer in his first public appearance since being arrested in September 2024. The disgraced musical mogul was seen with a graying beard, dressed in a puffy jacket and orange beanie in photos obtained by TMZ of him at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, where he was talking in the yard with other inmates. The 55-year-old music mogul requested that he be transferred to Fort Dix to serve his 50-month sentence for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Previously, Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, known for its “grim” conditions, but requested a transfer to the New Jersey facility to be closer to his family and participate in a drug treatment program. At MDC, Combs created a course called “Free Game With Diddy,” where he taught fellow inmates business skills. During his October sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs, “You will have the chance to show your children and the world what real accountability and healing look like.” TMZ reports that Combs’ first assignment at the new prison is working in the laundry room, washing and drying clothes. The rapper’s lawyers filed an appeal on Wednesday seeking to reduce his sentence.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re a little over halfway through Sober October, the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these juicy watermelon gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
A 77-year-old man fell 130 feet into a ravine while cycling back to his caravan from a supermarket in France’s mountainous Cévennes region. He survived for three days by drinking the bottles of red wine he had just bought. The ravine was located in the town of Saint-Julien-des-Points, and the cyclist ended up on the banks of the Gardon River. Rescue doctor Laurent Savath described the man’s survival as “a miracle … given the cold and the rain, with almost nothing to eat or drink,” according to CBS News. The man tried to call out to passing vehicles and was finally spotted by road workers after days of shouting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, The Independent reported. A helicopter then lifted him to safety. According to French outlet Entrevue, the pensioner sustained minor injuries and a mild case of hypothermia. “He fell into a stream several times trying to scramble back up,” Dr. Savath said, explaining that this likely caused the man’s hypothermia. “He is safe and sound,” he added.
Five tourists are dead after they were caught in an avalanche in the Italian Alps on Saturday. The five mountaineers from Germany were killed in South Tyrol, a popular region for climbers and tourists, near Cima Vertana in the Ortles mountains at an altitude of about 11,500 feet, The Independent reported. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Three bodies were recovered that day, while the final victims—a man and his 17-year-old daughter—were found Sunday morning. Two men survived the avalanche and were airlifted to a nearby hospital. “They had been dragged to the lower part of the gully where the avalanche occurred,” Alpine rescue spokesman Federico Catania told the outlet. “Rescue teams are now returning to the valley, also considering the worsening weather conditions at high altitude.” Avalanches have long plagued the Italian Alps, which count among Europe’s deadliest skiing regions over the past decade, according to NPR.