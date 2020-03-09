Younger Dems Don’t Much Like Uncle Joe. Here’s How He Changes That.

Here’s what Joe Biden ought to be doing now: moving left.

Not full-tilt left, not Bernie left, not Beto “I’ll confiscate your guns” left. But credibly and sensibly left. As far left as he can go and still be Joe Biden. It’s smart politics, and it’s good substance.

Why? Mostly to try to do something to energize young people. If he’s going to be the nominee—and current betting odds rate him about seven times more likely than Bernie Sanders to win the Democratic nod—he’s going to have to do something about his anemic numbers among young people. And young-ish. It’s not just the under-30 crowd that’s cold on him. The 31-44 age group has been pretty indifferent to Uncle Joe, too.