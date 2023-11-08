Youngkin Indicates He’ll Forego 2024 Run After Poor Election Night for GOP

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Youngkin Indicates He’ll Forego 2024 Run After Poor Election Night for GOPSTANDING DOWNBrett BachmanNight EditorPublished Nov. 08, 2023 4:57PM EST Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersVirginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised Wednesday that he was “not going anywhere” following a poor election night for GOP candidates in his state—throwing cold water on the idea he might mount a late 2024 campaign against former President Donald Trump. Virginia Republicans lost both state legislative chambers Tuesday, dealing a gut punch to Youngkin’s legislative agenda.Read it at NBC News