    Youngkin Indicates He’ll Forego 2024 Run After Poor Election Night for GOP

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Glenn Youngkin

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised Wednesday that he was “not going anywhere” following a poor election night for GOP candidates in his state—throwing cold water on the idea he might mount a late 2024 campaign against former President Donald Trump. Virginia Republicans lost both state legislative chambers Tuesday, dealing a gut punch to Youngkin’s legislative agenda.

