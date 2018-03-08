Your Annoying Apple Tech Issues: Solved

Apple is known for constant design innovation, but sometimes the models change so fast that the devices you own already can’t keep up. That’s where these three accessories come in. Think of them as hacks to help your old stuff work with your new stuff, and to make your new stuff work as well as possible.
The problem? The latest MacBook removed several ports, robbing you of your precious places to plug stuff in. The solution: The HyperDrive USB Hub gives ‘em right back.
The problem? Wireless charging is the way of the future but your phone is still stuck in the past. The solution: This Wireless Fast Charging Pad, which will give your phone a boost without the electric shock delivered by an outlet (which, by the way, can diminish the overall battery life of your phone!).
The problem? Your EarPods won’t stay in place. The solution: Silicone molds that wrap around your wireless headphones—like these little guys from Earhooxs.
