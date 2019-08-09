CHEAT SHEET
You’ll Want to Shop lookfantastic’s Back-to-College Skincare Sale Even If You’re Not Going Back to School
Here’s a protip: You don’t actually need to go back anywhere to benefit from on all the back-to-school sales popping up this month. And since everyone could benefit from the occasional refresh or upgrade of their skincare essentials and lookfantastic’s sitewide sale is here to help. Use code SCHOOL17 to save 17% on your entire order—and enjoy knowing you don’t have any upcoming exams. The sale’s got something for everyone, from moisturizers to masks and serums and much more. There’s a lot to choose from, so here are a few picks to get you started. For example, now’s your chance to get the typically-pricey Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash for less. Resurrection marries top-notch hand cleansing with ingredients that soften your skin so they’re germ-free and nice to the touch. Or consider grabbing a few BeautyPro Eye Therapy Under Eye Mask 3-Packs, each one designed to help give life back to fatigued eye contours with a 20-minute treatment. The nourishing hydrogel patches are rich in green tea extract, aloe vera, and marine-based collagen to help minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. And for all those times your skin decides to suddenly act up, the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch is the spot-eliminator you want to have on hand. Each pack includes 24 patches that help you get rid of blemishes and are so lightweight that you can wear them underneath your foundation. There are so many options in this sale to help you step up your skincare routine, so definitely take advantage of this back to school sale while it’s still live. Don’t forget to use the SCHOOL17 code to get 17% off your order. | Shop at lookfantastic >
