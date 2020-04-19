Your Check Isn’t in the Mail, Says Mnuchin
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday that while $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments have already been wired directly into many Americans' accounts, no checks have yet been mailed as the federal government wants people to set up direct deposit for the rescue funds.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted that the president’s name would be on the checks when they are mailed, and asked if that had been Donald Trump's idea.
“Well, let me just correct you and say the checks have not gone out yet, because we’re hoping that more people, as I said, will go to IRS.gov,” Mnuchin replied. “It’s much safer to send out direct deposits.”
The Treasury chief went on to say Trump could have been authorized to sign the checks, as the president had reportedly wanted to do, but “that would have slowed things down.” Mnuchin took credit for the idea of having Trump's name appear in the memo section of the checks instead.