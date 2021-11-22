Yours for $30 Million: Tiffany and Co.’s Most Expensive Diamond
Attention ultra-rich holiday shoppers: The world’s most expensive Tiffany & Co. diamond has dropped. It’s called “The Empire Diamond,” named after New York City, and retails for somewhere between $20 and $30 million. The jeweler unveiled the necklace at a Dubai event, per WWD. The strands come with 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum, with an “80-carat oval shape” at the center. It took Tiffany & Co. two years to create the piece, which took inspiration from the label’s 1939 “World’s Fair Necklace.” That piece had 429 diamonds and a 200-carat aquamarine stone at the center. (It cost $28,000 back in 1939, or around $557,000 today.) Tiffany & Co. told WWD that it hopes the eventual buyer will loan The Empire Diamond back to the brand for special events.