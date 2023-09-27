CHEAT SHEET
Youth Football Coach Arrested After Punching, Knocking Out Teen
A football coach in Riverside, California, was arrested after allegedly punching a 14-year-old player in the head, knocking him unconscious in the process. The incident happened after a game on Saturday at Vista Murrieta High School, according to The Los Angeles Times, when Murrieta Broncos coach Eibylardo Funes hit Harlem Edwards, a player from an opposing team. It is unclear what sparked the fight but Edwards’ mother later posted to Instagram claiming her son was unconscious for two minutes and that he had a seizure while on the field. The president of Murrieta Broncos told The Times that Funes had since been suspended. According to the outlet, he was released Sunday on $35,000 bail and no charges have formally been filed.