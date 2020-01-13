YouTube Beauty Guru NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender
YouTube beauty guru Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender Monday in a video to her over 12 million subscribers. “When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body which means I am transgender,” the 25-year-old Dutch vlogger said in a video titled, “I’m Coming Out.” De Jager said she started identifying as a girl at age 6 and began hormone therapy at 14 years old before “fully” transitioning five years later. The makeup artist said she wanted to reveal the news to her fans “under (her) own circumstances” but she was “blackmailed by people who wanted to leak my story to the press.” “At first, it was frightening,” she said. “It was frightening to know there were people out there that are so evil that they can’t respect someone’s true identity. It is vile, and it is gross.” De Jager said the individuals who wanted to leak the news thought she was “lying” or “too scared” to let the public know who she truly is. “I’m not scared,” she said, before giving the middle finger.