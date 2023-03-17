CHEAT SHEET
    YouTube Becomes the Latest Platform to Restore Donald Trump

    Former President Donald Trump will have access to his YouTube channel again on Friday for the first time in over two years.

    YouTube is the latest platform to restore Donald Trump, with a spokesperson confirming to Axios the former president will regain access to his channel and its 2.6 million followers as soon as Friday. Like Twitter and Facebook, which have also restored Trump’s accounts, YouTube initially took his account down in 2021 after he encouraged violence in the Jan. 6 insurrection. While Trump will have the ability to post videos for the first time in two years, YouTube says it will not restore his videos that incited violence. Leslie Miller, the vice president of public policy at YouTube, told Axios that leadership decided to lift the restriction on Trump’s account partially because of his 2024 presidential run. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates,” she said.

