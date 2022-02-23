CHEAT SHEET
YouTube Blocks Russia-Backed Separatist Leader in Donetsk
The official YouTube channel of Moscow-backed Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin has been shut down by the video hosting site after Russian troops rolled into Ukraine’s occupied territories this week. A message on Pushilin’s official channel reads, “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” The move appears to be in line with several other separatist channels getting booted from the video hosting site this month as Russian troops massed along the Ukrainian border. Pushilin has previously been banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Vkontakte. His Telegram channel and his own personal website appear to be the only platforms he now has left.