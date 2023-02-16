CHEAT SHEET
YouTube CEO Is Out After 9 Years
YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from her role after nine years to focus on “family, health and personal projects,” she announced Thursday. Wojcicki’s tenure included controversy over several content and advertising rule changes in 2019, which prompted widespread allegations that the platform was unevenly applying these policies and not taking a hard enough stance against hate speech. Wojcicki will be replaced by Neal Mohan, current YouTube Chief Product Officer; he also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for retail company StitchFix and DNA testing company 23andMe.