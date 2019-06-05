YouTube Declines to Take Action on Right-Wing Commentator Stephen Crowder

YouTube concluded that conservative pundit Stephen Crowder’s derogatory remarks about Vox host Carlos Maza did not violate any of its policies. In a series of tweets Tuesday, the video site said that after an “in-depth review” of Maza’s claims against Crowder, it found Crowder’s words “hurtful” but not in violation of its rules. “As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone—from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts—to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies,” YouTube wrote. “Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site.” The platform also said that even though the video in question remains on its site, that doesn’t mean it endorses or supports “that viewpoint.” YouTube also said it is evaluating “other aspects” of Crowder’s channel in the meantime.

In a series of tweets of his own, Maza said YouTube’s decision was the result of an “absolutely batsh*t policy that gives bigots free license.” The decision comes after Maza pointed out instances where Crowder called him a “anchor baby, a lispy queer, [and] a Mexican,” and Crowder published an apology video.