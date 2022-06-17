YouTube Deletes Jan. 6 Committee Video for Including Trump’s False Election Claims
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has fallen afoul of YouTube’s misinformation rules because its clip from the hearings included footage of Donald Trump speaking on Fox Business. The video site deleted the file uploaded by the panel on Tuesday showing testimony from former Attorney General William Barr because it also included the former president's election lies. “We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account,” Trump baselessly states in the excerpt, adding that the Department of Justice and FBI may have been involved in the imagined plot against him. The clip that the panel uploaded didn’t include Barr’s repeatedly stated belief that Trump’s stolen election claims were wrong. In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: “Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”