YouTube Finally Bans Videos From Election-Fraud Cranks
TOOK YOUR TIME
Time is up for the cranks of YouTube. The video-sharing giant announced Wednesday that it will no longer tolerate any uploads that allege there was widespread voter fraud in November’s presidential election. YouTube wrote in a statement: “Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline. Now that enough states certified their presidential election results, we’ll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. p residential election outcome.” The site had faced criticism for a having a much less aggressive approach to election disinformation than competitors such as Facebook and Twitter. It previously said it wanted to give people room for “discussion of election results,” even if it was based on false information.