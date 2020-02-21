YouTube Homepage Will Advertise Trump for Election Day
President Trump's re-election campaign purchased a prominent ad on YouTube's homepage near Election Day, a digital billboard that could have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to Bloomberg, the campaign purchased the ad on the most-trafficked video website for early November—with Nov. 3. being election day. The homepage ad, which is a prominent video at the top of the YouTube website's landing page, generally runs for a full day. The exact duration of Trump’s ad is not known, and how much the campaign paid is unclear. However, estimates for such an ad generally run between hundreds of thousands to over $1 million per day. The ad was reportedly bought nationwide, meaning potential voters across the country will see it if they visit the website. YouTube declined to comment on the deal specifically, but said “campaigns, PACs, and other political groups have run various types of ads leading up to Election Day.”