YouTube Influencer Busted Breaking Quarantine in Hawaii
BAD LOOK
A YouTube influencer with millions of followers was arrested this week for brazenly violating Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine for anyone flying in. Anne Salamanca, who goes by Mika Salamanca on her social media accounts, was videotaped dancing in a store and dining out just a few days after she arrived. Then the 20-year-old claimed in a video that officials told her she was allowed to be out since she had tested negative—but Hawaii’s quarantine applies to everyone. “None of my investigators would convey that information, as it is incorrect,” Attorney General Clare Connors said, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “The fact Ms. Salamanca has so many followers makes her actions that much more dangerous and concerning. The spread of misinformation can have very severe consequences during an emergency situation like we are in now.” Authorities said Salamanca lives in Birmingham, Alabama, but she is a social media star in the Philippines.