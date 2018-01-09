YouTube ‘Looking at Further Consequences’ for Logan Paul’s ‘Suicide Forest’ Video

YouTube announced Tuesday afternoon that it is exploring further consequences for popular vlogger Logan Paul’s video mocking a dead body he found in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest.” Paul initially apologized last week for the video, claiming he filmed the dead body and made jokes about it with the intention “to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention.” YouTube finally commented a week later, tweeting on Tuesday, “Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on... Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views.” The company added: “We expect more of the creators who build their community on YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences... [W]e’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again.”