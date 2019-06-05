YouTube Punishes Steven Crowder for Homophobic Attacks on Gay Journalist

YouTube will “demonetize” far-right performer Steven Crowder for leading a homophobic campaign against a journalist, the company said Wednesday. The announcement was a partial reversal from Tuesday, when YouTube said it would not take action against Crowder.

The right-wing shock came under scrutiny this month over a series of videos in which he used anti-gay and racist slurs against Vox journalist Carlos Maza, who went public with his story of harassment this month. On Tuesday night, YouTube declined to act against Crowder, telling Gizmodo that Crowder’s videos were acceptable because they were in the context of “debating” Maza.

Crowder called Maza a “lispy queer,” among other insults, and uses his channel to promote “socialism is for f*gs” t-shirts.

After hours of backlash, YouTube announced a new policy against extremism on Wednesday, and later announced that it would suspend revenue on Crowder’s videos.

“Update on our continued review–we have suspended this channel’s monetization,” YouTube tweeted. “We came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies.”

Maza said the decision is a cop-out.

“Basically all political content gets ‘demonetized.’” Maza tweeted of Crowder’s demonetization. “Crowder's revenue stream isn't from YouTube ads. It's from selling merch and ‘Socialism Is For Fags’ shirts to millions of loyal customers, that @YouTube continues to drive to his channel. For free.”

Shortly before the announcement, Maza told The Daily Beast that YouTube’s policies should have already led to Crowder’s outright suspension.

“YouTube has explicit, clear policies against harassment, bullying, and hate speech. Those policies state that content that is meant to humiliate or dehumanize a target based on characteristics like sexual orientation and ethnicity violates those policies,” Maza said.

“I’m not asking YouTube to create some massive, complicated new policy to deal with this person. I’m asking them to enforce the policies that have been on the books for a long time at YouTube, and that use to convince reporters and advertisers that they have some handle on their platform.”

Crowder’s demonetization comes hours after YouTube unveiled a new policy to ban “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status,” the company said in a blog post. “This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory. Finally, we will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place.”

Shortly after the announcement, white nationalists James Allsup and a bodybuilder nicknamed "The Golden One" said their videos had also been demonetized. Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes claimed he had at least one video deleted.

But it’s unclear how completely YouTube will enforce the new policy, and which accounts will be subject to removal, as opposed to simple demonetization. YouTube and its parent company Google have previously made noises about reducing extremist content, with Google announcing “four steps” against extremism in 2017.