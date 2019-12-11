YouTube Puts Down Stricter Harassment Policy
YouTube unveiled a stricter harassment policy Wednesday, pledging to take a “stronger stance” against threats and personal attacks on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. The company said it will now bar “maliciously” insulting someone based on race, gender expression, or sexual orientation, as well as prohibit “veiled” or “implied” threats—including language that simulates violence or indicates that violence could occur in the future—in addition to overt ones. These rules will apply to private individuals as well as public figures. The announcement comes months after YouTube took stinging criticism for refusing to ban videos by prominent right-wing personality Steven Crowder, who reportedly attacked Vox journalist Carlos Maza with homophobic and racist slurs.