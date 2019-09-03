YouTube Removes More Than 100,000 Videos for Violating New Hate Speech Rules

Read it at CNN
YouTube announced in a blog post that it has removed more than 100,000 videos, 17,000 channels, and 500 million comments that violate its hate speech rules in April through June. While that’s five times more than it removed in the previous three months, critics said the company is not being stringent enough. A report by the Anti-Defamation League found at least 29 YouTube channels espousing anti-Semitic and white supremacist content, some of which have since been taken down. Many of these channels still remain, such as those of the white supremacist Richard Spencer and former KKK leader David Duke.