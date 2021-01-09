CHEAT SHEET
YouTube Removes Video From Rudy Giuliani Flogging Bogus Capitol Riot Theory
YouTube removed a conspiratorial video from Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, late Saturday. Giuliani had titled the video “What Really Happened on January 6th?” in reference to the pro-Trump violence that overtook the U.S. Capitol building. Amid the backlash against the president for his speech encouraging the rioters and against those who pushed the lies about the election that fueled them, some conservatives have attempted to distance themselves by claiming that those in the Capitol were anti-fascists who intended to discredit Trump, a claim supported by no evidence. The day before, Twitter “permanently suspended” Trump’s account, and YouTube banned two channels operated by Steve Bannon.