YouTube Reportedly Caves to Matt Walsh’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Videos
Matt Walsh has been rewarded by YouTube for refusing to stop posting anti-LGBTQ+ videos, according to watchdog group Media Matters for America. On April 24, the conservative commentator announced that YouTube had taken away his advertiser revenue, which he claimed amounted to $100,000 per month. He then clarified that he could get paid again by “simply respecting preferred pronouns and refraining from offering any meaningful critiques of gender ideology.” No surprise, but he didn’t do that, carrying on making videos misgendering swimmer Lia Thomas and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, accusing brands like Bud Light, Disney, and Target of “grooming” and “promoting transgenderism,” and saying that LGBTQ+ communities demand “you offer your children up to them as sacrifices.” But according to Media Matters, YouTube has backed down and restored his channel’s revenue streams. The Social Blade, a firm that tracks YouTube analytics, estimates that Walsh could be making nearly $1.4 million a year on the platform. YouTube has not commented on its decision, which comes during a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.