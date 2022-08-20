YouTube Scrubs Tesla Video Where Exec Used His Own Child as a Crash Dummy
NOT WORTH IT
Your children shouldn’t be a substitute for crash test dummies. At least according to YouTube. After CNBC reported a video created by Tad Park, a CEO of a Musk-led company, YouTube scrubbed it from the site because it violated the platform’s dangerous and harmful policies. In the video posted Aug. 14, Park was testing the Full Self-Driving (or FSD) feature, which Tesla offers for $12,000 or $199 per month. The feature doesn’t make the car fully autonomous, though, as owners manuals recommend a driver is alert and able to brake or steer if necessary. The video showed a car going eight miles an hour toward Park’s own child; however, he maintains that “kids were never in danger.” He even added that he’s confident enough to try the test again, though he wouldn’t necessarily recommend others try it at home.