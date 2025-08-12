YouTube Stars Killed in Horror Off-Road Car Accident

Cheat Sheet
Tennis Legend Reveals Three-Year Secret Health Battle
NEW NORMAL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.12.25 10:08AM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 10:01AM EDT 
Monica Seles
Monica Seles Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tennis legend Monica Seles has gone public about her battle with myasthenia gravis—a form of neuromuscular autoimmune disease—during a new interview with the Associated Press. The 51-year-old, who won her first major trophy aged 16 in 1990 before going on to be a nine-time Grand Slam winner, revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease three years ago after noticing herself getting double-vision and a weakness in her limbs. “I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls.’ These are obviously symptoms that you can’t ignore,” Seles said. “And, for me, this is when this journey started. And it took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it’s a difficult one. It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot.” According to the Mayo Clinic, myasthenia gravis causes muscles to feel weak and get tired quickly due to a breakdown in communication between nerves and muscles. There is no cure but treatment can ease symptoms. Those symptoms can include weakness of arm or leg muscles, double vision, drooping eyelids, and problems with speaking, chewing, swallowing and breathing. Seles said she had never heard of the condition until she saw a neurologist, and opened up about learning to live a “new normal” following the diagnosis. “Being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis was another reset,” she told AP. “But one thing, as I tell kids that I mentor: ‘You’ve got to always adjust. That ball is bouncing, and you’ve just got to adjust,’” she added. “And that’s what I’m doing now.”

Read it at Associated Press

2
Sandra Bullock Was Told Not to ‘Like and Respect’ Actress
HOLLYWOOD HOODOO
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 6:24AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Sandra Bullock says Hollywood once actively discouraged her from befriending other women in the industry, but her bond with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston was too strong to break. “We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other,” she told Vanity Fair in a wide-ranging cover-story interview with Aniston and her closest allies. “We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other,” Bullock added. But the Miss Congeniality star’s friendship with Aniston appears to have defied that old playbook. Aniston has welcomed her into her inner circle, inviting her to holiday gatherings, spring break trips, and even numerology readings. “Nothing is for her alone ever. Everything she does is for everyone else included,” Bullock said. Aniston also managed to build a bond with Gwyneth Paltrow, and she admits they even talk about Brad Pitt, the Hollywood superstar who proposed to them both. “Oh, of course [we do], how can we not? We’re girls,” she told the magazine.

Read it at Vanity Fair

3
The Question JD Vance Won’t Answer on Katie Miller’s Podcast
DINNER PARTY DILEMMA
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 4:34AM EDT 
JD Vance on the Katie Miller podcast.
JD Vance on the Katie Miller podcast. screengrab

Vice President JD Vance carefully dodged one question on the debut episode of The Katie Miller Podcast. After spending almost 45 minutes, chatting with host Katie Miller about everything from his parenting style (strict) to his favorite ’90s rock song (“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star) Vance was asked to name three people, living or dead, he would invite to dinner. “Let’s say Isaac Newton, Donald Trump, and Abraham Lincoln,” Vance replied. But when Miller asked who would monopolize the conversation, the vice president pleaded the Fifth, saying, “I’m not going to answer that.” Vance, 41, also explained how he deals with any of his three kids misbehaving in public. “If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, ‘You got to cut this s--- out!’” Vance said. “Because if the kids have a total meltdown with all the cameras on, then it becomes a viral moment through no fault of their own. I mean, a 3-year-old is going to have a temper tantrum from time to time.” Miller, whose husband Stephen is the White House official driving Donald Trump’s migrant deportations, was until recently a top aide to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but quit that job to launch a podcast aimed at conservative moms.

4
Kodak Warns It May Not Survive as $500M Debt Looms
PHOTO BOMB
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 08.12.25 12:39PM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 11:19AM EDT 
Eastman Kodak says it is in trouble.
Eastman Kodak says it is in trouble. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Eastman Kodak, the 133-year-old camera pioneer, says its future is in doubt—and it could snap altogether in the coming year. The company informed investors in an earnings filing Tuesday that it lacks the money to cover approximately $500 million in debt due within the next year, raising the specter of a potential shutdown, according to CNN. “These conditions raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” Kodak said. Shares plunged in early trading after the disclosure, and Kodak’s cash pile—$155 million as of June 30, with $70 million in the U.S.—offers only a thin cushion against the impending obligations, reports the outlet. The company has been unwinding pension liabilities and slashing costs while betting on commercial and packaging printing to replace its long-faded film dominance after a 2012 bankruptcy. At its 1970s peak, the company controlled about 90 percent of U.S. film and 85 percent of camera sales, the report quoted The Economist as saying. A spokesperson for Kodak told the Daily Beast: “Kodak is confident it will be able to pay off a significant portion of its term loan well before it becomes due, and amend, extend or refinance our remaining debt and/or preferred stock obligations.”

Read it at CNN

5

YouTube Stars Killed in Horror Off-Road Car Accident

TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 11:11AM EDT 
YouTube Stars Killed in Horror Off-Road Car Accident
YouTube Stars Killed in Horror Off-Road Car Accident Instagram/toyotaworldrunners

A Canadian influencer couple who shared videos of their off-road adventures have died in a horror car crash while driving through dangerous terrain in British Columbia. Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, ran the popular Toyota World Runners channel on YouTube, which saw them document their travels throughout North and South America in their custom-built Toyota Chinook/Land Cruiser hybrid. The pair is believed to have died in a fatal crash while driving off-road through a rocky patch of mountainous terrain near Trout Lake in the Canadian province, with one of the duo found dead at the scene while the other died of their injuries shortly afterwards in hospital. Fellow off-roader Colin Stuart, who runs the Dirt Theory channel on YouTube, says he was with them when they died. “I was with them when it happened and did everything in my power to save them,” he wrote on Facebook. “Those were the hardest 20 hours I have ever lived. The hardest decisions I have ever had to make. I’m sorry to all that this has affected. This is a big loss for the offroad community and a bigger loss to Matthew’s and Stacey’s family and close friends.”

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Rescue Teams Find the Body of Missing American Hiker Who Disappeared in Spanish Mountain Range
SAD ENDING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 9:42AM EDT 
Cole Henderson, 27, missing in the Pyrenees mountains of Spain.
Max Senoff/Hiking Trails in Spain

Spanish authorities say they have recovered the body of Cole Henderson, a 27-year-old American hiker missing for nearly a month in the Pyrenees, according to The New York Times. The Guardia Civil said in a statement Tuesday that Henderson’s body was found Friday, roughly 650 feet down the north face of Monte Perdido, in an area described as difficult to reach. Rescue workers airlifted the body out with the help of a crane. Henderson, a software developer living in the Netherlands whose grandfather, Guilford Dudley Jr., was once ambassador to Denmark, was vacationing in Spain when he set out on July 9 to hike in Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park. He was last seen that day. Friends raised the alarm after Henderson missed his July 13 flight back to the Netherlands, prompting Spanish authorities to launch an intensive search that included helicopters scanning the rugged terrain. The Guardia Civil has not released information on how Henderson fell, and the case remains under investigation. Spanish authorities have informed Trevania and John Henderson that they believe they have found their son’s body, according to The Tennessean.

Read it at The New York Times

7
Taylor Swift Spills Title of New Album on Travis Kelce Podcast
SHOWGIRL SUMMER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.12.25 7:01AM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 5:05AM EDT 
Taylor Swift with Travis and Jason Kelce on New Heights.
Taylor Swift with Travis and Jason Kelce on New Heights. X

Taylor Swift has released the title of her new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football podcast New Heights. The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s 12th album, was announced on X at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12, with a teaser clip from an interview with the singer. The release date has not been announced, but fans were able to pre-order the album on vinyl, cassette, and CD, with some reporting waits of up to an hour to make a purchase. Swift has, however, blurred the album’s cover art for a later reveal. Swifties went into meltdown over the surprise news and slipped quickly into detective mode to hunt for clues about the possible sound of the upcoming record. Spotify billboards were spotted in Nashville and New York promoting a new Swift playlist on the streaming platform titled “And, baby, that’s show business for you.” All of the 22 songs are her previous collaborations with hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, including “Style,” “New Romantics,” and “Blank Space,” suggesting she may be making be working with them again on a straight-ahead pop record. Swift’s episode of New Heights is released on Wednesday. It will be the first time the singer has ever done a major interview with a romantic partner.

8
Landing Plane Crashes Into Other Aircraft in Airport Fireball
TORCHED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.12.25 7:27AM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 7:13AM EDT 
Landing Plane Crashes Into Another Aircraft in Airport Fireball
Landing Plane Crashes Into Another Aircraft in Airport Fireball YouTube

A small plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft as it attempted to land at an airport in Montana, sparking a large fire but miraculously avoiding any serious injuries, authorities said. The Socata TBM 700 craft was attempting to land at Kalispell City Airport when the pilot lost control, sending it skidding off the runway, and crashing into several different parked planes, setting them alight. Two of the four passengers on board the craft sustained minor injuries, Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen said, but were well enough to leave the craft on their own and were treated by medics at the scene. “It sounded like if you were to stick your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could,” said eyewitness Ron Danielson, who watched the crash unfold. He said it was followed by large plumes of smoke which filled the area. Aviation expert Jeff Guzzetti, a former crash investigator, said planes crashing into parked aircraft is rare but not unheard of.

Read it at Associated Press

9
ABC News Anchor, 47, Reveals Secret Health Battle
‘SUFFERED IN SILENCE’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.11.25 5:00PM EDT 
Published 08.11.25 4:39PM EDT 
Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, and ABC News powerhouse political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Representatives and gubernatorial races across the country and the balance of power. The team will cover the latest voting results, including the status of absentee, mail-in and early voting, as well as polling, candidates and voter reactions on the issues.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has revealed her years-long battle with fibroids, noncancerous tumors that develop in the uterus, in a candid interview with People. “I suffered in silence,” the two-time Emmy winner said. Her battle with fibroids began 13 years ago, with Davis’ OB-GYN informing her that she may experience problems with childbirth. Davis welcomed a son, Ayden, in 2014 without any complications, but her condition worsened. “Fast forward six years... I just started having really drastically bad periods that would last for maybe two weeks,” she said. Davis underwent a myomectomy to remove six fibroids, but the problem persisted, with Davis later discovering 13 more fibroids, leading her to make the difficult decision to undergo a hysterectomy to remove her uterus, which is the only way to cure the condition. “I feel confident that my life will be better,” said Davis, whose surgery is set for Aug. 15. As her battle with fibroids comes to an end, Davis—who is also a successful Christian children’s book author—wants to raise awareness about the condition. “Before now, I just normalized it and endured and persisted with a lot of discomfort,” she explains. “If I had known earlier what I was dealing with and known other people’s stories, I wouldn’t have felt like I was suffering silently or embarrassed about what I was going through.”

Read it at People

10
Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors After Chummy Vegas Outing
‘SHUT UP, DUDE’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.25 12:18PM EDT 
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has finally spoken out about the online speculation over a possible relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney. Host Andy Cohen confronted the 35-year-old singer with a question about the rumors on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night. “Kyle P. wants to know if you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?” Cohen probed. MGK shut the rumors down with a straightforward response: “Kyle P. Shut up, dude.” The audience responded with laughter as MGK swiftly shut down the speculation for the first time. Rumors began swirling online after MGK and Sweeney, who are both reportedly single, were seen chatting and hugging in Las Vegas in May. MGK’s long-term relationship with Megan Fox ended in November 2024, shortly after it was revealed that Fox was expecting a child with the singer. While the pair have split, they are currently co-parenting their daughter, whom they welcomed in March. Sweeney, 27, who has been dominating headlines with her American Eagle jeans campaign, broke off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in March. The singer and the actress have previously worked together on multiple projects, including the 2019 comedy film Big Time Adolescence and the 2021 musical Downfall Highs.

Read it at Page Six

