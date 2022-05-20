YouTube Still Has Not Removed Videos Buffalo Shooter Used to Modify AR-15
COME ON
The how-to-modify-an-AR-15 videos thought to be used by the teenage Buffalo mass shooter are still available online, five days after 10 Black people were killed at the Tops supermarket, according to NBC News. The videos were reportedly linked in Discord chat logs written by alleged shooter Payton Gendron and violate YouTube’s own guidelines banning such content. The activist group Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund has called for YouTube to take them down and to enforce its guidelines on content that could aid in mass shootings or terrorist attacks. “Technology platforms, such as YouTube, have a responsibility to users and the public at-large to ensure that posts do not incite violence or promote extremist content,” the group wrote in a letter to YouTube.