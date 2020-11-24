YouTube Suspends, Demonetizes OANN for Promoting Fake COVID-19 Cure
FAKE NEWS?
YouTube has temporarily suspended pro-Trump news outlet One America News Network for a video touting a fake cure for COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday. The video—which has since been deleted—violated YouTube’s guidelines against spreading misinformation related to the pandemic, spokesperson Ivy Choi told Axios. OANN’s channel has also been removed from YouTube’s partner program, meaning it will have to reapply if it wants to make money off of its videos. The channel, which has 1.2 million subscribers, will remain up but unable to post videos for a week. YouTube had previously balked at removing such content, allowing OANN to upload a video falsely claiming that President Trump won the presidential election earlier this month.