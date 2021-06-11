YouTube Suspends Sen. Ron Johnson for Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation
AT IT AGAIN
YouTube has suspended the account of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for seven days for promoting misinformation about coronavirus treatments. Johnson promoted the use of two drugs for treating COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which the NIH has found provide not benefit in the treatment of the respiratory infection. YouTube has specifically banned promotion of these drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Johnson’s video is available on C-SPAN. Johnson said in a statement, “Big Tech and mainstream media believe they are smarter than medical doctors who have devoted their lives to science and use their skills to save lives. They have decided there is only one medical viewpoint allowed and it is the viewpoint dictated by government agencies.”