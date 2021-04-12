YouTube Axes Former Trump Adviser Seb Gorka’s Channel Over Election Fraud Claims
A DRAGON DEFANGED
Former Trump assistant Sebastian Gorka became the latest pro-Trump figure on Monday to get booted from a tech platform for pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election. As first reported by Salon, YouTube informed Gorka that the channel for his Salem Radio program America First had been “terminated” for “repeated violations” of the site’s presidential election integrity policy.
According to a YouTube spokesperson, their policy prohibits content uploaded to its platform that alleges widespread fraud flipped last year’s presidential election results. According to the spokesperson, Gorka’s channel had violated the policy three times in the past 90 days, prompting its permanent removal. YouTube previously suspended Gorka in 2019 when he wouldn’t stop playing an Imagine Dragons song, sparking a copyright dispute.
Gorka, who previously served as Deputy Assistant to then-President Donald Trump, was recently hired by fledgling right-wing network Newsmax to host a weekend program. Ironically, while serving as a Newsmax guest host in December, it was Gorka himself who cut off Trump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell’s rant about voting machine conspiracies that had already prompted legal threats against the channel and have since resulted in numerous lawsuits targeting pro-Trump personalities and outlets.