YouTube Updates Policy to Give ‘Strikes’ to Any Channel Promoting False Election Claims
FINALLY
YouTube announced on Thursday that following the MAGA riot on the U.S. Capitol incited by President Donald Trump, the video platform would amend its policy to give a “strike” to any channel that posts videos containing bogus claims about the election. If a channel accumulates three strikes in a 90-day period, that account will be permanently removed.
“Due to the disturbing events that transpired yesterday, and given that the election results have now been certified, starting today *any* channels posting new videos with false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike,” an official statement from the site read. The site had initially given a grace period on penalties over election conspiracies through Inauguration Day.
YouTube removed a video posted by the president on Wednesday in which he addressed the rioters who descended on the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College results, calling them “very special” people. Trump also continued to insist the election was “fraudulent,” adding that he won in a “landslide.”
YouTube’s actions come on the heels of social-media platforms restricting the president’s access in the wake of the riot. Twitter temporarily suspended the president’s account and removed several tweets while Facebook went further, “indefinitely” blocking Trump for inciting a “violent insurrection.”