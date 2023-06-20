YouTube Yanks RFK Jr. and Jordan Peterson Video for Vaccine Misinfo

CHEAT SHEET
YouTube says it yanked a video of conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and right-winger Jordan Peterson because it contained vaccine misinformation. The platform said its policy “prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.” Kennedy, whose anti-vaxxer stance has drawn condemnation from members of the political clan, claimed YouTube was interfering with his presidential campaign by removing the video—which also suggested, without credible scientific evidence, that chemicals in the water supply could be fueling gender dysphoria in kids.