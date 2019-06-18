YouTuber Claims He Bought Hell, Michigan, and Renamed It Gay Hell

YouTuber, rapper, and comedian Elijah Daniel claims he bought the town previously known as Hell, Michigan, and renamed it Gay Hell. Daniel, who is also known under his rap name Lil Phag, previously served as mayor of the town for one day in 2017, when he banned straight people. Daniel tweeted that he is now the owner of the town and that the only flags allowed to fly are Pride flags.

Daniel said his decision was due to President Trump’s announcement that U.S. embassies would not fly rainbow flags during Pride Month, the annual celebration of the LGTBQ+ community.

It is unclear whether Daniel actually bought the town through a business agreement or if the tweet is just a publicity stunt. In an interview with Newsweek, Daniel refused to disclose how much it cost to purchase Gay Hell but said he had been planning the “takeover” for months.