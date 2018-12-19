YouTuber Faces Charges for Mocking Thai Princess’s ‘Ugly’ Miss Universe Dress
FASHION POLICE
A popular YouTuber is facing charges in Thailand after she criticized a Miss Universe dress that was designed by the daughter of the king. Wanchaleom Jamneanphol is facing charges under Thailand’s draconian laws that make it illegal to say anything negative about the royal family. On Monday, she ridiculed a dress worn at the pageant by the Thai entrant Sophida Kanchanarin and designed by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana as ugly. After the comments went viral, Thai millionaire businessman Kitjanut Chaiyosburanato filed charges against the YouTuber, saying: “I cannot accept that a well-known individual in the online world expressed negative opinions that affect the country’s reputation.” The charges were accepted by the Thai police’s technology crime suppression division. Jamneanphol has since deleted the post and apologized, saying she “did not have any intention to insult or disrespect the high institution.”