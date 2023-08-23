YouTuber Fousey Calls Police on Livestream, Gets Arrested
GOING VIRAL
A famous YouTuber was arrested during a livestream in which he called the police and then berated officers after they arrived at his hotel room. Fousey, real name Yousef Saleh Erakat, had earlier livestreamed on the platform Kick ranting as he walked down a Miami freeway. “YouTube, everybody. The internet’s hating me,” he said during the rant, according to Newsweek. “It’s now 2023 [and] I’m 33 years old. Might have signed a multi-million-dollar deal, dog.” Then in his latest stream, Fousey called 911 and appeared extremely agitated as he told the dispatcher “my life is in danger” and instructed them to send police to his hotel room in Miami, adding that “there’s a gun to my head, help, help!” There did not appear to be anyone wielding a gun in the video. When officers arrived, Fousey shouted at police before they put him in handcuffs. “You guys are dumb as fuck, man,” he said as he was detained. “You guys are literally dumb as fuck.”