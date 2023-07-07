YouTuber Pleads Guilty to Airport Bomb Hoax for Prank Video
‘INCREDIBLY STUPID’
A YouTuber pleaded guilty on Wednesday to communicating false information about a bomb hoax after entering an airport terminal and claiming to have an explosive device. Garrard Ndela, 19, was filming himself as he walked past the check-in desks at Newcastle Airport in northeast England on Monday saying he had a bomb. He had planned to upload the footage as a prank video but the recording was quickly interrupted by security staff and police, according to Northumbria Police. “Carrying out a prank of this nature at an airport is an incredibly stupid thing to do and can come with a jail term of up to seven years,” Detective Inspector Steve Byrne said in a statement. “Ndela planned his controversial skit and was naïve enough to believe he could get away with it unchallenged. However, this reckless [behavior] is in fact a criminal [offense] and not something the criminal justice system takes lightly.” Ndela will be sentenced next month.