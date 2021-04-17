YouTuber James Charles Loses Morphe Deal Over Sexual Misconduct Claims
‘NEGATIVE FEEDBACK’
Facing a possible boycott because of its collaboration with embattled YouTuber James Charles, the makeup brand Morphe announced Friday it's ending their business relationship. Charles, who turns 22 next month, has been accused of inappropriate contact with underage boys—which he has both apologized for and tried to minimize. The allegations have rocked his standing as a top beauty vlogger with 25 million followers and lucrative contracts. In a statement posted online, Charles said Morphe had received “considerable negative feedback” and that they mutually agreed to part ways.
He also said he “took accountability” for his role in sexual conversations he had with “a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18”—then announced he was siccing his lawyers on those who have “spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories.” His statement ended with a cheery signoff about taking time to “learn, grow and listen” and returning as a “better version of myself.”