YouTuber Kevin Samuels, Known for Misogynistic Advice, Dead at 56
RIP
YouTuber Kevin Samuels, who ignited outrage among his following for his often misogynistic relationship advice, is dead at 56, NBC News reported. Samuels’ mother Beverly Samuels-Burch confirmed his death on Friday, saying she found out through social media. “I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.” Samuels died in Atlanta on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, a woman told police. He eventually fell, prompting paramedics to try and perform CPR. He was taken to Piedmont Hospital, though he later died, according to a police report obtained by NBC News. Samuels’ videos often contained relationship advice geared toward Black women, though his comments were often regarded as misogynistic and rude. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” he said in one video. “You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you.”