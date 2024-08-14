YouTuber Ends Up in Jail Over His ‘Peacock Curry’ Video

An Indian YouTuber has been jailed for allegedly cooking and eating a peacock, the country’s national bird, which is also protected by wildlife laws.

Kodam Pranay Kumar shared a video online with the title “Traditional Peacock Curry Recipe,” which gave viewers a step-by-step guide for making the dish, according to MailOnline.

The footage went viral and attracted a furious backlash, with social media users reportedly condemning Kumar for “promoting illegal wildlife consumption and disrespecting a national symbol,” according to The Times of India.

Kumar was arrested Monday and jailed on 14 days remand under the country’s Wildlife Protection Act, according to local authorities. The legislation prohibits the hunting, capturing, or harming of the Indian peacock, Pavo cristatus, according to the Times.

Kumar has reportedly insisted that the dish in his video was actually made from chicken, but police say other videos on his phone confirmed the bird involved was a peacock.