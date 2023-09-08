Mommy Vlogger Ruby Franke Blames Her Kids After Child Abuse Arrest
POINTING FINGERS
A popular family-focused YouTuber who was arrested last week on two counts of aggravated child abuse shifted the blame on her kids as she sobbed during a court hearing Thursday, Daily Mail reported. Ruby Franke told the court that one of her six children had sexually abused at least 20 people, including siblings, cousins, and neighbors. She claimed the disturbing allegations included mention of a “patting” game two of her kids would play together, an alleged confession from her kid, and a claim that her child began watching pornography at only three years old. The judge said the child “will then need to be placed in a home with no other children” in light of the allegations. According to arrest documents, one of the momfluencer’s “emaciated” kids appeared to climb out of a window and beg a neighbor for food and water. The neighbor called the cops after finding the child covered in “open wounds” with duct tape wrapped “around the extremities,” the documents state. Police said the child was hospitalized due to their condition being “so severe,” and investigators found another child “in similar physical condition of malnourishment.” Franke remains on a no-bail hold at a Utah jail.