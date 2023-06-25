YouTuber MrBeast: I Was Invited on the Doomed Titanic Sub

YouTuber MrBeast has done some crazy things—including being buried alive—but he says he passed on the chance to ride the doomed Titan submersible. “I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” the 25-year-old tweeted on Sunday. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, included a screenshot of a text message that contained the invitation, though it was not clear who extended it. The Titan sub imploded last week, killing all five board.